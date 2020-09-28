Crash Involving Car, Tractor in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a tractor. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:00 p.jm. Sunday on westbound Highway 10 north of Little Falls.

Thirty-six-year-old Bennie Holtz of Flensburg was hauling farm equipment on the shoulder over the white line with flashers on.

A car driven by 33-year-old Darrin Gorka of Long Prairie rear-ended the tractor.

Gorka was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Holtz was not hurt.