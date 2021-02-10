Crash in Waite Park Injures St. Cloud Man

WAITE PARK – A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Waite Park.

The crash happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 28th Avenue S.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Gerald Borth was making a left turn onto eastbound Highway 23 from 28th Avenue S. in an SUV and was struck by a van driven by 63-year-old Cheryln Zieglmeier of Eden Valley. Officials say Zieglmeier was westbound on Highway 23 and was looking down before hitting Borth's SUV in the intersection.

Borth was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Zieglmeier was not hurt.