October 10, 1955 – February 24, 2026

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Craig J. Martin, age 70, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after a courageous battle with Stage IV Cancer, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain Deb Galvez will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Craig was born on October 10, 1955, to Jim and Ella (Mitchell) Martin in St. Paul, Minnesota. He grew up in the Forest Lake area and graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1974. He would go on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from St. Cloud State University and then his Master’s Degree in Social Work from St. Catherine’s University in 2006. He was united in marriage to Julie Rather at St. Pius X Catholic Church in White Bear Lake on May 4, 1985. Together they had three daughters, Molly, Nikki and Michelle. As a couple, they owned and operated Friends Bar and Restaurant in Waite Park from 1985 until 2000. In 2000, Craig began his path and commitment to recovery. His journey led him to eventually pursue a career as a Psychotherapist for Recovery Plus in St. Cloud. He loved to teach and mentor future social workers, most notably as an Adjunct Professor at St. Cloud State University and through his work as a Supervisor for their Clinical Work. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He also enjoyed giving of his time and talents to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.

Craig was a loving father and friend who loved to spend time with his family. In his free time, he enjoyed playing, coaching and attending hockey games, attending Twins games, going golfing, his newfound love of running, attending concerts, traveling with his loving partner, Gwen Gareri, and going for convertible rides in his Ford Mustang – cruising down Division Street. Craig was a selfless individual, always looking out and caring for others – all done with a smile on his face even through his cancer journey. His selfless nature was indicative of his personal growth over his 25 years in recovery. He will be remembered for his love of family, quick wit, great cooking, and his kind and compassionate nature.

He is survived by his daughters, Molly, Nikki (Mike Black) and Michelle Martin; loving partner, Gwen Gareri; ex-wife, Julie (Gary) Bloch; siblings, Carol (Dan) Keene and Todd (fiancée, Carol Klein); and nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to Dr. Pavan and the staff of the Coborn Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital MPCU, for their loving and compassionate care of Craig.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center.