COVID-19 Delays Opening of The Ledge, Focus Shifts To Next Season

WAITE PARK -- There will be no concerts this summer inside the new Waite Park amphitheater.

In a letter to the city council, New West President Chris Fritz says due to the current impacts of COVID-19, they are unable to produce any events this summer.

The touring industry has evaporated, and government mandates have created capacity limits which make the viability of events impossible. You have done a wonderful job making this facility a reality and we are very excited for the future.

New West is the management company the city hired to promoted The Ledge.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says while it's frustrating the facility can't be used, they understand it's for the best with everything going on.

She says they are excited for a full season next year and know New West is already working on big plans to make 2021 a stellar season.

The Ledge will sit roughly 5,000 people, with a few VIP seating areas, and draw about 15-20 national acts every year.

While the majority of the construction is wrapped up, the COVID-19 pandemic did delay some items such as railing and exterior fence installation, which are on back order until October.

Waite Park broke ground on the entertainment site in August of 2018. The facility cost roughly $15-million, with $5 million of that cost coming from state bonding dollars.