COVID-19 Assessment Teams in Stearns County this Week

ST. CLOUD -- Survey teams from the Minnesota Department of Public Health will be in Stearns County over the next few days.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they will be in St. Cloud, Sartell, St. Rosa and Brooten conducting community assessments.

Survey team members are public health workers. They will wear vests with name tags that identify them as members of an MDH CASPER team. Their vehicles will have magnets on the side that say, COVID-19 Survey Team.

Households will not be notified in advance, but participating is voluntary and participants can stop at any point during the survey.

Last Friday the Associated Press reported, A team of health workers conducting random COVID-19 testing was recently confronted by armed residents in a Minnesota community.