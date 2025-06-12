Country Manor Expanding to Brainerd With Senior Living, Childcare Center
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Country Manor is expanding into Brainerd.
Construction on a new 54-acre senior living and childcare campus is set to begin this summer, with an anticipated opening in the fall of 2026.
It will be located near Beaver Dam Road and will include luxury senior apartments, senior apartments, and memory care/enhanced assisted living for adults aged 62 and older.
On-site services will include nursing care, life-enrichment programming, dining options, and other amenities like a wellness center, salon, chapel, community lounges, and parking.
Another feature of the new campus is an on-site childcare and preschool. Kids Crest Childcare and Learning Center will have children ages six weeks to 11 years old.
They say it will have opportunities that connects seniors and children.
