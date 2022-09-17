Coon Rapids Man Indicted for Threatening a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Coon Rapids man for making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator.

According to court documents on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside of Minnesota. Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.

In his first message, Daugherty stated, “You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice [expletive] day; can’t wait to kill ya.”

In his second message, Daugherty stated, “I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals.”

Field office staff reported them to U.S. Capitol Police.

On September 2, 2022, special agents with the FBI spoke to Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home. Daugherty told the agents he made the calls to the U.S. Senator because the U.S. Senator was “doing a bunch of stupid [expletive] with gun control,” and that he wants politicians to “feel a little bit pressured.”

Daugherty is charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.