Construction Work Begins on New St. Cloud Skate Park

ST. CLOUD -- Work has begun on St. Cloud's new skate park. Park and Recreation Director Scott Zlotnik says major dirt moving is taking place this week and utility hookups will also be starting.

The new skate park is being built directly to the south of the Costco store, and just east of the Stearns History Museum parking lot, on the north end of Heritage Park.

Back in December the St. Cloud City Council approved the design plans , which will include a shade structure, spectator seating, public bathrooms, water, and lighting.

Image Courtesy of the city of St. Cloud

The previous skate park was built in 2010 and was torn down last year to make way for Costco Wholesale's building.

Money for the new park is coming from the sale of the land to Costco, the city's Permanent Improvement Fund, and the half-cent sales tax.

In March the city council got an update that costs for the $1 million project were coming in well under budget .

Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.