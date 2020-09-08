Constance “Connie” Young, 83, Waite Park

December 29, 1936 – August 27, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Constance “Connie” Young, age 83 of Waite Park, formerly of Avon, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 12th at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary’s in Holdingford, burial will be in the Arban Cemetery at a later date. Connie died at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park on Thursday, August 27, 2020. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Connie was born on December 29, 1936 in Holding township to Peter and Martha (Stiller) Jarnot. She married Raymond C “Ray” Young on September 9, 1957 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Holdingford. Connie was a homemaker for many years and then worked for Index 53 in St. Stephen and retired from Fingerhut in St Cloud. She and Ray farmed his homestead near Holdingford and lived there through retirement. In 2005, she entered the Sterling Park Health Care facility. Connie was known for her wonderful homemade caramel rolls, coffee cake that she would bake for family events and holidays, canning foods and her love of music. She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig’s in Holdingford.

Connie is survived by her children, Bonnie (Jack) Wenker, Waite Park; Brenda (Gary) Korneck, St. Cloud; Becky (Kyle) Lawin, Holdingford; Barbara Young, Sartell; Beth (Andrew) Fabbrini, Somerset, WI; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Laverne Kobylinski, Holdingford; Darlene (David) Huls, St. Wendel; Patty Warlof, Minneapolis; Maxine (Bernard) Pogatshnik, St. Cloud; Doris (William) Johnson, Maple Grove; Robert (Rita) Jarnot, Holdingford; and Beverly (Debra) Jarnot, Severn, Maryland.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray in 2010, her son Bryan Young in 2009; brother and sisters, Fidelas “Fid” Jarnot; Phyllis “Philly” Biffle and Beatrice “Beatty” Lange; sister-in-law, Lorraine Jarnot; brothers-in-law, Sylvester ”Sally” Kobylinski and Frank Biffle.

Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association (vascular dementia) www.alz.org, or the charity of your choice.