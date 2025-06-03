Constance “Connie” Marie Lahner, 72, St. Cloud

October 25, 1952 - May 28, 2025

A Celebration of Life for Constance “Connie” (Bahl) Lahner will take place from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, located at 3013 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN. Connie passed away on May 28, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Connie was born on October 25, 1952, in Montevideo, MN, to Howard and Blanche (Kashmark) Bahl. Connie married Glenn Amundson on January 30, 1971, in Benson, MN, and together they had three children, Jason, Karin, and Jody. She married Michael “Mike” Lahner on June 20, 1998, in Sauk Rapids and were together until he passed away on January 5, 2014. Connie started working as a truck broker in 1987, which was a job she was very proud of.

Connie is survived by her children, Jason Amundson, St. Cloud; Karin (Ken) Curtis, South Haven; and Jody Amundson, Sauk Rapids, and her siblings, Lois Vollmer, Marlyn Bahl, Rodney Bahl, and Phillip Bahl. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Blanche Bahl, her sister, Carol Jensen, and her husband, Michael “Mike” Lahner.