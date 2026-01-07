May 6, 1957 – December 31, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Conrad J. Meier, age 68, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery Columbarium.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 15 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the Knight of Columbus will pray at 6:00 p.m. The St. Cloud Fourth Degree, Father Pierz Assembly #530 will stand guard Thursday at the funeral home.

Conrad was born on May 6, 1957 in St. Cloud to Leo and Inez (Kemp). He graduated from Rocori High School in 1975 and St. Cloud State University with a Degree in Accounting in 1978. Conrad married Corine Klehr on October 20, 1984 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. He worked as an Accountant for Cold Spring Granite for over 39 years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #5548 and the Fourth Degree, Father Pierz Assembly #530.

Conrad enjoyed puzzles, reading, making Corine flower gardens and he loved to volunteer.

He is survived his wife of 41 years, Corine; siblings, Frances Meier of Bennington, NE, Jean (Wayne) Fritz of Princeton, Joyce Stein of St. Cloud, Virginia (Roger) Rueckert of Mazeppa, Loren (Mary) Meier of Chino Hills, CA and Vernon (Michelle) Meier of Watkins; and many nieces and nephews.

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents; son, Isaac in 2022; brother-in-law, Tom Stein.

A Special Thank You to the EMT First Responders for their quick response during a difficult situation.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.