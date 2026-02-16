July 23, 1934 - February 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Conrad J. Belfiori, age 91 of Princeton, MN, passed away on February 8, 2026, at his home. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 205 S Rum River Drive, Princeton, with visitation on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 4:00–7:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A luncheon will follow at Princeton VFW Post 806, 113 N Rum River Drive, Princeton.

Conrad Joseph Belfiori was born to Frank and Mildred (Podhanuk) Belfiori on July 23, 1934, in Chisholm. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry and was in the DMZ in Korea for 12 months. His proudest military achievement was when he was chosen to participate in the Honor Flight with other military veterans. When he returned home from Korea, after working in the mines on the Iron Range, he attended St. Cloud State University and graduated with a teaching degree in math and history. He married Dianne Tramontin on August 8, 1959; they were married for 50 years. Conrad and Dianne moved to Princeton where Conrad was a teacher for over 30 years. Many students pretended to enjoy his “movie” day in algebra class, some of them bringing popcorn for the event!

When Dianne passed away in 2009, he reconnected with his classmate turned companion, Elsie Maturi.

When Conrad was not in the classroom, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and having a good time in Vegas and local casinos. He and some fishing buddies went to Voyageurs National Park every summer for a week of “fishing” and surely some shenanigans. His last fishing trip was in 2022. He caught the walleye of a lifetime – 11 pounds 10.5 ounces - on one of those trips; it still hangs on his wall. Conrad was an excellent pool player and has the trophies to prove it. He and his grandson, Allen, spent many hours “working” at the Grand Casinos in Hinckley and Isle (Mille Lacs Lake).

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Dave and Irene Tramontin; wife, Dianne Belfiori; companion, Elsie Maturi; sister-in-law, Joanne Palmer; nephew, David Crandall; niece, Christine Nosie; his beloved dog, Bella; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Diane (Roger) Shaffer, Chisholm; daughter, Beth (Ken) Walters, Sauk Rapids; son, Jim (Beth) Belfiori, Fargo, ND; brother-in-law, Jim Tramontin, Minneapolis; grandchildren, Allen Neubert, Sartell, Kandice Neubert, Sartell, Nick (Bianca) Belfiori, Kenosha, WI and Allie (Brian Kruse) Belfiori, Moorhead; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Mbwille, St. Cloud, Dylan Foix, Sartell, and Deakon Kruse, Moorhead; nephews, Doug (Beth) Crandall, Brooklyn Park and Steven (Tracey) Roberts, Colorado Springs, CO; nieces, Mary (Peter) Madsen, Becker and Amy (Johnny) Ornelas, San Clemente, CA; Elsie’s children, Melvin and Cathy; and many other extended family members and friends. He is also survived by many students of Princeton who he taught during his 30+ years in the Princeton School District. He may be gone but the halls of the middle and high schools will echo with the calls of “Mr. Bel, Mr. Bel!”

The family is eternally grateful and would like to thank the following organizations for the loving and compassionate care Conrad received: Princeton Hospital, St. Cloud Hospital, Sandstone Hospital, CentraCare Orthopedics/Surgery, Country Manor Rehab, St. Cloud VA, and St. Croix Hospice Care – especially, Alyssa, his nurse, and Emma, his aid, and her dog, River. Last, they would like to thank his grandson, Allen, for his loving care, patience, and support of his “g’pa” in the final months of his life. Your kindness will be forever appreciated and never forgotten.