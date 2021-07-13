Connor M. Smoley, 26, St. Cloud

September 7, 1994 - July 12, 2021

Funeral services celebrating the life of Connor M. Smoley, 26, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Connor passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Connor was born on September 7, 1994 in St. Cloud to Christine Smoley and Patrick Brouse. He attended Apollo High School. Connor enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. He also treasured his time with his grandmother, Brenda, with whom he had a special bond.

He will be remembered for his spunky personality, generous nature and beautiful smile.

He is survived by his children, Reilan and Kayden; like a daughter, Aubree; parents, Christine (Rhett) Bastien, Patrick Brouse; siblings, Carson and Rhubi Bastien; grandparents, Brenda Smoley, Tony Smoley, Galen and Diane Brouse, Mark and Mary Meyer; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Donna Kockler.