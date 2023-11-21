Connie Hedlund, 87, St. Cloud

December 14, 1935 - November 19, 2023

attachment-Connie Hedlund loading...

Services celebrating the life of Connie Hedlund, age 87 of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, November 27 at the St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Connie died Sunday, November 19 at the Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins. There will be a visitation from 3-7 PM, Sunday, November 26 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Connie was born December 14, 1935, in St. Cloud to Alphonse and Linda (Winter) Laubach. She married Ray Hedlund on December 22, 1956, in St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Connie and Ray lived in St. Cloud together until Ray’s death in 2017. Connie worked at Snyder Drug where she was a trainer and Head Cashier. She was a member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church, the All Saints Mission Group, the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary, Moose Lodge, and the Eagles Auxiliary. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was a driver for Poor Clares.

Connie is survived by her children, Scott Hedlund, Luxemburg, Michelle (Anthony) VanSchaick, Fuquay-Varina, NC, Sandra (Bruce) Scheil, St. Joseph; Roxanne (Robert) Schleicher, Crosslake; and Ryan (Mary) Hedlund, St. Cloud. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Robert (Sally) Laubach, Black River Falls, WI.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Hedlund, on October 8, 2017; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Hedlund; her grandson, Dustin Scheil, on January 4, 2023; her brother, Ronald Laubach; and her sister, Marjorie (Lloyd) Schultenover.