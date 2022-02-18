Confidence Growing for Major Winter Storm Early Next Week

UNDATED -- Confidence continues to grow regarding the potential for a winter storm to impact the area late Sunday night through Tuesday.

Right now it looks like the main track of the snow will impact central and southern Minnesota the most. However, there are still a few details that remain uncertain at this time.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 35.5 inches of snow, which is 4.4 inches above normal.

The National Weather Service encourages you to continue monitoring the forecast for additional updates!