Community Foundation Names New Executive Director

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has named a new Executive Director.

Greta Stark-Kraker will be taking over that role. She started at the Community Foundation as an administrative assistant nearly 20 years ago. Stark-Kraker most recently has been the Director of Donor Relations for the foundation.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds. Since 1985, it has grown to over $110.5 million in assets and awarded over $122.5 million in grants to non-profits.

