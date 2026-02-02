UNDATED ( WJON News) -- If you are looking to get out of the house, the St. Cloud Community Education Winter Catalog is now available.

Adult Enrichment Coordinator Dan Stoterau says the St. Cloud State University Planetarium shows have been very popular. They started by offering two nights, and when they sold out, they added two more, which also sold out. They are up to six nights of shows now.

He says the dance classes also do well.

Another popular class going on is line dancing with professional dance instructor Jeff Ringer, where you learn all the classic line dances, so you can impress your friends and family at weddings, and on cruises, and that sort of thing.

Stoterau says open gym gives you the ability to get moving.

We have open gym at district locations available to the community at Kennedy, South Junior High, North Junior High, and Clearview, where you can play pickleball, volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

Stoterau says they have a variety of fitness options. He says their art classes and cooking classes are always popular.

Stoterau says if a class you are interested in is full, be sure to join the waiting list.