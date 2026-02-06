ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to consider the allocation of this year's Community Development Block Grant funds.

As a CDBG entitlement community, the city of St. Cloud receives an annual award of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for distribution within city limits. The city received 11 CDBG applications seeking funding significantly above the projected amount.

The city staff recommendation for funding includes the St. Cloud HRA for single-family homeowner rehabilitation. They are requesting $350,000, and the city is recommending $245,000.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity for the Westwood development. They are requesting $225,000, and the city is recommending $200,000.

Place of Hope Ministries for their overflow compassion shelter. They are requesting $125,000, and the city is recommending $74,000.

Tri-CAP Project Homeless Connect is requesting $11,000, and the city is recommending the full amount.

Lutheran Social Services Crisis Nursery is requesting $10,000, and the city is recommending the full amount.

The Program Administration is requesting $150,000, and the city is recommending $130,000.

After Tuesday's public hearing at the Planning Commission, the funds also require a public hearing at the City Council.