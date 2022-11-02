WHEN YOU WANT A REALLY GOOD LAUGH...CALL C WILLI MYLES

When you want a good laugh...you want a really good one. One that makes your sides hurt for days...a laugh that you can remember and tell your friends about that time you laughed so hard you almost, or maybe did, pee your pants. I've got just the show for you.

My good friend C. Willi Myles is making his return to St. Cloud for a one-night-only performance this Friday night at the Paramount Arts Center in downtown Saint Cloud. I met him about 10 years ago, and ever since I've known him, he has warmed my heart, made me laugh at myself, and find a way to get through difficult times even when it seems impossible. He finds the funny when the rest of us have trouble finding it ourselves.

The show will be this Friday, November 4th, with showtime at 7:30 pm. Tickets are super affordable because that's the way C. Willi likes it. He wants everyone to be able to come to his shows and have a great time with family and friends.

Get our free mobile app

C Willi Myles Photo by Charlie Walker loading...

HERE WE ARE

I talked with C Willi about his new show called, 'Here We Are.' It's a show about all of our crazy life experiences through Covid, after covid, and today. His show is fresh every time you see it because he is constantly watching and listening to the world around him.

THE SHOW

Get your tickets by clicking HERE now. Tickets are only $24 to $26 dollars. This is a family-friendly show, so your kids are welcome to come. Fred Steele will be opening the show. for C Willi, and you will be amazed at his talent.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota