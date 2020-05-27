Colorado Man Airlifted Following Crash on I-94
MONTICELLO -- A Colorado man was seriously hurt in a crash between a semi and a pickup on I-94 near Monticello.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m. Both vehicles were in the westbound lanes of I-94. The semi, driven by 56-year-old Timothy Link of Renville, was slowing down for traffic when it was rear-ended by a pickup driven by 57-year-old Donald Tinney of Fort Morgan, Colorado.
Tinney was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with serious injuries. Link was not hurt.
