September 15, 1962 – January 5, 2026

Collin Troy Angrimson, age 63, of New London, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Collin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his love of family, his quiet strength, and the way he showed up for the people he cared about. His presence brought comfort, laughter, and steady support to those around him, and his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Angrimson; his children Cole (Cassandra) Angrimson, Chillice Angrimson (Brandon Haats), Carli (Jesse) Boden; and stepdaughter Torrie (Tyler) Kelm; and his eight cherished grandchildren Kory, Nikki, Nolan, Jaxon, Lincoln, Isley, Emmylou, and Lainey.

He is also survived by his father Donald Angrimson; sister Tammy (Jeff) Hiivala; brother Scott (Sherri) Angrimson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Collin was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Angrimson, and his brother-in-law Sgt. Kurt Kruize.

Collin will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

Celebration of Life will be January 31,2026 at the Green Roof Area Center in Paynesville, Mn. Celebration will be from 1-4.