Colletta C. Reisinger, 85, Cold Spring

June 4, 1933 – May 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Colletta C. Reisinger, age 85. Colletta died after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring surrounded by her three daughters. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 – 1:45 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home (600 Red River Ave. S., Cold Spring, MN 56320).

Colletta was born on June 4, 1933 in Cold Spring, MN to Leonard and Alvina (Wedl) Kellner. She attended cosmetology school in Minneapolis. Colletta met her husband and best friend, David “Dave” Reisinger, on a blind date. They were married on August 9, 1958 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Colletta worked alongside her husband as he built homes and supported him in their family business, Reisinger Cabinet Shop. Colletta and Dave were part of a dance group called Polk Of A for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and was a wonderful homemaker. Colletta was a great listener and caretaker for her family and friends. She will forever be remembered as a courageous, strong and determined woman.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Pete) Tomsche and their children, Stanton (Brianna), DeAnna (Chad) Hodge, Jovan and Nasia; Jean (Dale) Schmitz and their children, Nick (Danielle), Ann (Jake) Riley; Julie (John) Kippley, and their children Phillip and Calvin; great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Clare; siblings, Don, Victor and Leon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; and sister, Theresia.