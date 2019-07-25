Colleen Marie Murphy-Cooney, 60, St. Cloud

March 13, 1969 - July 23, 2019

A Memorial Service will be 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Colleen Marie Murphy-Cooney, age 60 of St. Cloud. Colleen passed away July 23rd at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Colleen was born March 13, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN to the late John and Mary Murphy. She married Timothy Cooney August 23, 1993. Colleen worked for Electrolux for 30 years and working the last ten years as the Directing Business Representative for the Machinist Union Local #623. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 25 years, Timothy; children, Sara (Corey) Benson, Blayne Murphy, Sam (Niki) Cooney, Sean Cooney; four grandchildren, Serena, Carson, Lucas and a baby girl on the way!; siblings, John (Anita) Murphy, Mary Kay (Andy) Brixius, Pat (Gloria) Murphy, Bob (Zita) Murphy, Sharon (Mike) Bischoff, Brian (Robbin) Murphy, Peggy Murphy and Dan Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Joan Marie; and grandparents.

A special thank you to the entire staff on the 5th floor for the exceptional care given to Colleen and to our family.