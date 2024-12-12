Cold Temperatures Hamper Jolly Trolley Food Drive

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The frigid temperatures had a real impact on the Jolly Trolley Food Drive Wednesday.

Volunteers braved the cold temperatures and below-zero windchills to collect food and cash to help replenish the food shelves.

The Jolly Trolley collected another 17 pounds of food and $113 in cash outside Cash Wise East.

The Jolly Trolley wraps up Thursday when the bus will be parked outside the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To date, the food drive has garnered 9,448 pounds of food and $1,091 in cash.

