Cold Stretch By the Numbers

ST. CLOUD -- It looks like we're finally going to start pulling out of the extremely cold temperatures that have gripped Minnesota since early February.

St. Cloud State Meteorology professor Bob Weisman says, if we get above zero Tuesday, it will break a streak of five straight days of highs below zero. That's the longest streak in 25 years going back to January 30th through February 4, 1996.

We've also had 12 straight nights with lows in the negative digits, which is the longest streak since December 2nd through January 9th, 2014 - seven years ago.

During this stretch we've had six mornings with lows of 20 below or colder, including Monday morning when it got down to 28 below in St. Cloud, the coldest temperature we've had since January 31st, 2019 when the temp dipped down to 34 below.

