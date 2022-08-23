Cold Spring Officials Appoint Interim City Administrator

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has selected an interim city administrator.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council appointed Kris Dockendorf as the interim administrator. She will replace Brigid Murphy whose last day is Friday.

Dockendorf is the city's current Finance Director.

The council also approved assigning Administrative Assistant Lois Lieser to assist the finance department.

Murphy says as the city prepares it's 2023 budget, she felt it was best to provide some help for Dockendorf as the search for a new city administrator will take through the end of the year.

Dockendorf was also named interim city administrator back in 2016, prior to Murphy's arrival.