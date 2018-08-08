Cold Spring Council Split Between Two City Logo Designs

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring City Council has narrowed down its picks to two city logo designs.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says the council likes the design that used the three dots as an "i" but would like to change the dots to a normal letter "i" with a baseball as the top dot of the "i".

She says they also liked the design that includes a cityscape but the council would like the cityscape to better represent Cold Spring.

The planning commission suggested five designs for the council to review. In total, about 60 logos were submitted.

The logo contest began in May and all designs were to be submitted before July 13. The winner of the contest will receive $500.