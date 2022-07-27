Cold Spring City Administrator Announces Resignation

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy has announced her resignation.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council approved Murphy's letter of resignation. Her last day will be August 25th.

Murphy has been the city administrator for the last six years.

She says the council plans to bring in a search firm at their August 10th meeting to help guide the process in filling the position.

Murphy says if all goes well the goal is to post the position this fall, beginning interviews in November and potentially hiring a new city administrator by the end of the year.

The council is expected to name an interim city administrator until the position is filled.