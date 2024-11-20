Cokato Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Farm Tractor

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A Cokato woman was hurt in a crash involving a farm tractor.

The incident happened on Monday evening at around 5:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene at Highway 15 near Galaxy Road in St. Augusta.

A car driven by 18-year-old Clara Brandel of Cokato was northbound on Highway 15 when a tractor driven by 31-year-old Ryan Dammann of Clearwater was turning onto the highway.

The two vehicles collided, sending Brandel to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dammann was not hurt.

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz