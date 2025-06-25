Holdingford Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man charged with murder involving the fatal overdose of another man has pleaded guilty.

In a court appearance Wednesday, 32-year-old Cody Johannes pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Johannes sold the victim methamphetamine and fentanyl on November 17, 2024.

The victim's body was found two days later after his brother called St. Cloud Police for a welfare check. Police say they found the man's body in the bedroom of an apartment with drug paraphernalia in his hand, commonly used to smoke fentanyl pills, and a piece of tin foil nearby with what appeared to be burn lines.

An autopsy of the man showed he died of drug toxicity from the presence of fentanyl, xylazine, and methamphetamine.

Court records show investigators conducted a data extraction of the victim's phone, which they allege showed text messages between the victim and Johannes discussing drug sales. One of those conversations specifically discussed a drug transaction on the morning of the man's death. Police say phone records show Johannes is the only person the victim contacted about getting the drugs.

Johannes is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

