CMMHC Holds Open House on New Crisis/Detox Facility

ST. CLOUD -- The doors will soon be open on the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center's new crisis and detox facility.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to give residents a sneak peak inside the new 12,000 square-foot building.

Executive Director Jessica Brandon says a facility like this is a great example of the results of successful collaboration.

The need for our services has never been greater and we are happy to work toward meeting that need. We know more people are calling us and we are proud to be here to support those who need us most.

The new center includes additional care beds for both the crisis and detox unit, a recreation room, private visitor rooms, and a telemedicine room.

Brandon says it was important to keep this new facility on the same campus so individuals would have quick and easy access to any of the services they may need.

That's the strength of our programming, we have wrap around services. Folks who need a residential program have access to this facility, but we have services for when people transition back into the community we can continue to provide support to them.

Brandon says they are finishing up some licensing standards before the facility will be open for services. She says they hope to have that wrapped up within the next month.

Funding for the new facility came from state bonding money received by Stearns County.

The new facility will primarily serve residents in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties.