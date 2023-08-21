Clifford H. Kramer, 92, Waite Park

December 15, 1930 - August 18, 2023

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Clifford H. Kramer, age 92, of Waite Park, who passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Clifford was born on December 15, 1930 to Peter and Mary (Hickey) Kramer in Duluth, Minnesota. He grew up in the Duluth area, the third of ten children. He attended Catholic grade school until eighth grade. When he first started kindergarten, Cliff disliked school so much that he ran home, beating his mother home. Cliff honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to his first wife, Donna J. DeChambeau on April 7, 1951; she later passed away on December 27, 1984. To this union, three children were born. He was then united in marriage to Louise A. Gravdal on January 5, 1989 in Rochester. To this union, Cliff gained three step children. Clifford held various jobs throughout his life, most significantly as a plumber and pipefitter for the Minneapolis V.A. Medical Center where he worked for over 20 plus years. After his retirement, Cliff and Louise briefly visited McAllen, TX for six months.

Cliff was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed going for walks, working on latch rugs and playing cards, especially solitaire and 31 (occasionally for bets with nickels up to $5.00). He also enjoyed spending time with his Shih Tzu Poodle, Angel, with whom he adored. Cliff was very religious and could often be found dancing in the kitchen prior to going to services. He will be remembered for his love of peanut butter, Mountain Dew, Angel Food cake with strawberries and a mound of whipped cream and his gentle, kind demeanor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Louise; children, Colleen Lutes, Clifford (Brenda) and Cheryl (George) Macaulay; step-children, David (Cheryl) Gravdal, Caralee (Doug) Walton, and Tammy (Jim) Reimer; three grandchildren; thirteen step-grandchildren; a few great grandchildren; five siblings and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Donna; and four siblings.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Cliff.