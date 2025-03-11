Cleo A Schlagheck, 96, St. Cloud

November 19, 1928 - March 7, 2025

There will be a Celebration of Life from 10:30 AM-1:00 PM, Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Cleopha “Cleo” Schlagheck, 96, who passed away at the Cherrywood Advanced Living in Saint Cloud. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.

Cleo was born on November 19, 1928 to William and Rose (Klemmer) Brinkman in Farming, MN. She married Orville Schlagheck on July 1, 1950 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Cleo was a loving wife and mother. She gardened, sewed clothes for herself and children, made homemade cinnamon rolls and her famous chicken à la king, while tending to seven children. She helped and supported Orville with their floor covering business by picking up freight. Cleo was proud that the business prospered and became Traditional Floors and Design Center, owned and operated by her son and his wife.

She and Orville graced many dance floors with style and elegance. They also enjoyed traveling both within the country and overseas. Tragically, an accident left Orville wheel-chair bound. Cleo became his caregiver and for 25 years took loving care of him. Her dedication and loving care allowed them to enjoy their retirement. She also enjoyed their home on Long Lake which was the gathering place for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Debbie) of St. Cloud, Ken (Pam) of Sauk Rapids and Gordon (Julie) of Sartell; daughters, Doris (Douglas Gross) Campbell of Sauk Rapids, Joan (Paul) Lahr of Cushing, and Lori (Mark) Stang of Pillager; sister, Sally Gilbert; brothers, Gib (Carol) Brinkman, Bill (Carol) Brinkman and Orville (Judie) Brinkman; sister-in-law, Bernice Dillon; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orville; daughter, Carla Rose; sisters, Ursula Krueger, Val Bartlett, Marge Svihel; and her brother, Al Brinkman.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Visiting Angels, especially Jenny, Pam, Tonya and Nancy, as well as the staff at Cherrywood Advanced Living for the loving care they provided to our mother and grandmother, Cleo.