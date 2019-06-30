Clearwater Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

RICHMOND -- A Clearwater woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Munson Township near Richmond Saturday night. The incident happened on Highway 23 at County Road 12 just before 9:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV and a car were both headed west on Highway 23. Authorities say the SUV turned to go south on County Road 43 when it was rear-ended by the car at full speed.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Annelise Anderson, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Glenn Richards of Cold Spring, was not hurt.