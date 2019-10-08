Clearwater Travel Plaza Under New Ownership

CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Travel Plaza is under new ownership.

According to a news release Tuesday second-generation owner Joel Nelson has sold the business to Dave Olson of Clear Lake.

Olson says he's excited for this new chapter.

It's extremely well-known, has a great reputation, and has been running successfully for decades. My family and I are excited for this new opportunity and look forward to being a part of the Clearwater Travel Plaza family.

Olson owns a handful of convenience stores and two other truck stops including Olson's Truck Stop in Hasty and Trucker's Inn in Sauk Centre.

He says he plans to keep the Clearwater Travel Plaza and Nelson Bros. Restaurant and Bakery running as is.

Nelson says both sides are planning on a seamless transition and knows his family legacy is in good hands.

Everything my family and I have built has brought me to this point. I'm excited for Dave and his children to continue growing the Plaza businesses and I'll be cheering for their success along the way.

The Clearwater Travel Plaza has been around since 1976.

