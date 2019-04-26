Clearwater Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

CLEARWATER -- A Clearwater man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 on County Road 143 near 208th Street in Lynden Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says 56-year-old Terry Brockman was heading east on County Road 143 when he lost control, left the roadway, went into the ditch, and crashed.

Authorities say they found Brockman lying in the ditch next to his motorcycle. He was alert and talking.

Brockman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with a leg injury.

The crash remains under investigation. Soyaka says it's believed strong winds played a factor in the crash.