Clearwater Man Hurt in I-94 Crash

LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater man was hurt when his car collided with a semi Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Thomas Middendorf was heading west on Interstate 94 just after 5:00 a.m. when his car came in contact with a westbound semi.

The crash happened in Lynden Township just northwest of Clearwater.

Middendorf was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, a 35-year-old man from Baton Rouge Louisiana was not hurt.

