Clayton V. Johnson, 90, Monticello

February 17, 1931 - January 15, 2022

attachment-Clayton Johnson loading...

Memorial services will be private for Clayton V. Johnson, age 90 who died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the CentraCare Monticello Hospital in Monticello, MN.

Clayton was born on February 17, 1931 on a farm near Monticello, MN, the son of Victor and Florence (Odean) Johnson. He attended country school through the 8th grade, until he was needed on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Marie Ann Olson on May 18, 1957. Two children were born to this union. After they were married, they lived on the family farm until 1988. They then moved to Becker, MN, Alexandria, MN, Waite Park, MN, and back to Monticello, MN the last 22 years.

Fishing was his favorite past-time. He also loved to hunt, do wood working, building bird houses and being around family especially during the holidays. He loved to travel and go to the casinos. During the winter he loved to feed the birds, and also loved to garden during the summer months.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: two sisters, Betty Wiese, and Shirley Ross

He is survived by: his wife, Marie of Monticello, MN; two children, Vicki (Gary) Schluender of Monticello, MN, and Keith Johnson of Pine River, MN; two grandsons, Aaron Schluender, and Alex (Emily) Schluender; two step grandsons, Michael and Nicholas Jamnick; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.