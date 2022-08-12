Claudia A. Campion, 85, St. Augusta

January 7, 1937 - August 11, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Claudia A. Campion age 85 of St. Augusta who passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home after a short battle with cancer. Reverend Timothy Lundgren will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Claudia was born January 7, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Carl and Pearl (Colemer) Fenn. She married Richard J. Campion on November 16, 1957 at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington. Claudia was employed by Sam’s Club and the Chip Shoppe until she retired. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish.

Claudia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a great cook and a talented seamstress. She was generous, selfless and loved her family above all else.

Claudia is survived by her children, Rick (Anda) of Big Lake, Joe of St. Cloud, David (Margo) Gillette, Wyoming, Katy (Mike) Radunz of Isle, Sue (Jim) Snider of San Antonio, Texas and Niki Koshiol of St. Augusta; 13 grandchildren, Rick (Angela) Campion, Dustin (Rhonda) Campion, Kelly (Jeremy) Barrick, Jacqueline (Kevin) Hee, Joe Campion, Rachel Campion, Emily Campion, Kallie Schriebvogel, Kody Hanley, Danika Koshiol, McKenna Koshiol, Cambrea Koshiol and Jack Campion; nine great grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Kathy) of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Daniel; two sisters, Shirley and Verna.