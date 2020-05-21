Claude W. Green, 86, Long Prairie

May 2, 1934 - May 19, 2020

Claude W Green passed away on May 19 2020 at the Sunrise Village of Milaca. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Claude was born on May 2, 1934 to Roy and Eleanor Green in Sleepy Eye, MN. He grew up in the Redwood Falls area. Following High School graduation, he joined the US Navy and was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. While on leave he met and married Marlene Lecy on December 22, 1956. The couple lived in Bremerton, Washington. Following his service in the Navy they returned to Redwood Falls Minnesota where Claude worked for Woolworths. He went on to attend Mankato State University where he graduated with a teaching degree. He began a teaching/librarian career at Long Prairie High School in 1962. While teaching, he went on to complete his Master’s Degree at St Cloud State University. While still teaching, in 1977, he and his partner, Karl Trampusch started G&T Nursery which they operated until 2001. Claude retired from Long Prairie High School in 1995. Claude was a very active community member. He served on the City Counsel; volunteered for service at the Christie House; was a member of the Jaycees and Lions Club. For many years he was the manager for the American Legion sponsored Marauders Baseball team. He ran several antique shops throughout the last several years before he became unable to work. He loved to play bingo each week at the VFW, hunted and polished agates. He collected antiques, rocks, art prints, music, movies, books, decoys, ducks and fish.

Claude is survived by his daughters, Darcy Green and KayCee Green both of Maple Grove; sister, Bonnie Christenson of Wabasso; brother, Gordon Green of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews.

Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eleanor; wife, Marlene; 3 infant children; sisters, Sharon Zimmer, Nettie Roiger and brother, Doug.