Clark Park Preserves History Of The Neighborhood

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud officially has its 100th park. Mayor Dave Kleis dedicated Clark Park at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon in front of members of the neighborhood and city officials.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Mayor Kleis thanked members of the city, the neighborhood, and friends of Clark Field, and spoke about the significance of the city having 100 parks totaling close to 1,700 acres. The Mayor says it is important to preserve the history of the area:

"I know there are several people in the community that don't know why this is named Clark Field and now Clark Park so that story is written in granite here on that bronze plaque so people will know why it is, Elizabeth Clark really had a legacy and she's the one that had that vision and really transformed this area."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The mayor and other city officials unveiled a granite stone with the history of the park and the area at the ceremony. Mayor Kleis says having the story documented is significant for the neighborhood and the St. Cloud Community:

"Having that story and having that park as part of that legacy when kids are playing in this park in the future, they read that story, it's inspiring."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The area of Clark Park, Clark Field, and what was then Tech High School was the McConnell Pig farm, and two oak trees in the park were planted as a family engagement gift. Mayor Kleis says the city felt is was vital to keep the area a green space, and residents on hand said they are excited for the park to be a part of the neighborhood.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Elizabeth Clark was principal at St. Cloud's Union School from 1905 -1916 and then Tech High School from 1917-1947. She was instrumental in getting Clark Field built before is was named after her using Work Progress Administration (WPA) walls. To help preserve the history of the area Mayor Kleis says a time capsule will be buried by the granite dedication stone later this year.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher