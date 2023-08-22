Clarette Lesniak, 62, Little Falls

October 2, 1960 - August 22, 2023

Clarette Lesniak, age 62 of Little Falls, Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Clarette Lynn Lesniak was born October 2, 1960 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Paul and Darlene (Schueller) Lesniak. She grew up in the Hillman area and attended Foley Public Schools. She lived in Little Falls most of her adult life. Clarette enjoyed doing puzzles, word finds, coloring and loved to dance. She proudly participated in the Special Olympics and was a fun and loving person. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. Memorial are preferred to: Employment Enterprises Inc., or the GAP retirement program. The family wishes to thank the staff at Reflections Group Home and Hospice for all their care and compassion shown to Clarette.

She is survived by her mother, Darlene, Foley and brothers and sisters: Kevin (Jenny), Big Lake; Wayne, Foley; Jayne (Logan) Ramsey, Braham; Marla (Jeff) Foss of Pierz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Paul, brother, Lenny and a nephew, Michael Lesniak.