Clarence N. Kremer, 92, St. Cloud

March 30, 1926 - November 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Clarence N. Kremer, 92, of St. Cloud will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Clarence passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 5, 2018. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday both at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the Bishop Trobec Knights of Columbus Council #5276 will pray at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Clarence was born on March 30, 1926 in St. Cloud to the late Michael and Anna (Kruchten) Kremer, the youngest of five boys. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1944. Clarence married Marian Theisen on September 8, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Together they farmed and raised their children on the family farm. Clarence was a charter member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church prior to becoming a charter member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. The church was built on land from their family farm and named after his father. Clarence was a member of the Bishop Trobec Knights of Columbus Council #5276 and a past member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. Clarence also had 41 years of public service. He was active with the rural school board, St. Cloud Township Board and served as Stearns County Commissioner.

Clarence enjoyed playing cards, watching sports, following local politics and treasured time with family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who was a solid leader, hard worker and man of faith.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marian; children, Thomas (Diann) of St. Cloud, David (Alice) of St. Cloud, Linda (John) Libert of St. Cloud, Charles (Karen) of Mesa, AZ, Jane Imholte of Madison, WI, John (Diane) of St. Cloud, Allan (Kara) of Peoria, AZ; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Michael and Mathew Kremer; son-in-law, Arnie Imholte; and brothers, Leo, Wilfred, Roman and Erwin.

A special thank you to CentraCare Kidney Dialysis Unit.

He will be dearly missed.