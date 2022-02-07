Clarence John Rauch, 99, St. Cloud

December 29, 1922 - February 5, 2022

Clarence John Rauch, 99, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully at the Saint Cloud Hospital on February 5, 2022, after spending the previous week surrounded by his family.

A Graveside Service will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN, on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Clarence was born on December 29, 1922 to Frank X. and Magdalena (Sapletal) Rauch in Pierz, MN. He worked at Tenvoorde Ford during his senior year of high school at Saint Cloud Technical High School, graduating in 1941.

Clarence was a proud WWII veteran. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and trained as an airplane mechanic and arial gunner in B-17 bombers. He was part of the 816th Squadron, 483rd Bombardment Group H, stationed at Sterparone, Foggia, Italy from 1944-1945. He faithfully served his country until he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class in late 1945. He was a lifetime member of the Saint Cloud VFW Post #428.

After WWII, Clarence returned to Saint Cloud and met the love of his life, Lorraine M. Scharenbroich. They married on September 8, 1951 in Saint Cloud, MN and spent 58 happy years together. Clarence worked as the Auto Parts Manager for 17 years at Tenvoorde Ford and Grundman Motors, before entering the Postal Service. He was employed at the Saint Cloud Post Office until he retired in 1986.

Clarence was a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a devout Catholic. He enjoyed fishing, relaxing at his lake cabin, reading and watching Westerns, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was passionate about cars and liked to putter around the house, finding creative ways to “fix” things.

Clarence is survived by his daughter, Jan (Larry) Keenan of Saint Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Kari (Matt) Hopkins of Frederick, MD, and Jeff (Jeffrey Kurschner) Keenan of Saint Paul, MN; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., James, and Jacob Keenan; step-great-grandchildren, Xzandria and Xzavier Hopkins; and his beloved dog, Rocky.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lorraine.

A special thank you to the nursing staff on 5 South at the Saint Cloud Hospital for their competent and compassionate care for Clarence.

Memorials can be made to the Tri-County Humane Society.