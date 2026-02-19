March 30, 1933 - February 17, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Clarence “Jerry” Jerome Foyen, age 92 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at his home. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Princeton Evangelical Free Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery in rural Princeton.

Jerry was born to Clarence and Elva (Johnson) Foyen on March 30, 1933, in Fargo, ND. He had an older sister and a younger brother. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Army, including the Korean War. Jerry was multi-talented and earned his living doing carpentry, welding, and managing restaurants, to name a few. He was a hard worker and was often heard telling those around him that "work is work," a phrase that will never be forgotten by those who have heard it. Jerry loved racing cars, riding horses, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, which he took on several solo 5,000 plus mile rides to Montana and Arizona. He enjoyed watching the Vikings whenever they played, but nothing compared to the love and pride he felt for his family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; his sister, Joanne Goerndt; his daughter, Lisa; and his grandson, Zachary.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Laurel (John) Petersen, Lynn Petterson, Jeff (Vicki) Nelson, Larry (Judy) Foyen, and Julie Ebsen; stepsons, Richard (Gretchen), Dean (Sandy), and Greg (Carrie) Reineccius; as well as 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends, who will miss him dearly.