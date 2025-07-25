October 7, 1945 - July 25, 2025

A graveside service will be 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN for Clare C. Nieters, age 79, who died Friday at Benedictine/Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Service will be officiated by Denny Curran, pastor at River of Life Church, Cold Spring.

Clare was born in Avon, MN to Elmer and Cornelia (Wolters) Zimmer. She married John Nieters, Jr. on February 14, 1972, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clare was a homemaker, small business owner, and later retired from Cold Spring Granite. Above everything she loved her husband and three girls.

Clare was an active member of River of Life Church, devoted to prayer and loved spending time with her grandkids. She was an accomplished artist and loved gardening and spending many hours tending to her flowers.

Clare had polio as a child. She spoke of the day she would walk into heaven without a limp and because of her relationship with the Lord, she did just that!

Survivors include her daughters, Gretchen (Scott) Rogge, Audrey (Eric) Nierenhausen, Caroline (Brad) Nierenhausen; grandchildren, Chloe (CJ), Sophia (Braden), Henry, Hope, John, Matthias, Cecelia, Lucille, Katherine; great-grandchildren, Augustus and Eleanor; siblings, Giles, Allen (Rose Ann), Kevin (Joan), Faith (John), and Jules (Jule).

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; infant son, Royce; son-in-law Duane Heinen; sister-in-law, Peggy Zimmer.

Special thank you to Benedictine/Assumption Home Staff and St. Croix Hospice Staff for the wonderful care of Clare.