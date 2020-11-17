Clair Ann Schindler, 58, St. Cloud

April 23, 1962 - November 13, 2020

Private services will be held for Clair Ann Schindler, age 58, of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Cloud.

Clair was born the fourth of seven siblings, in St. Cloud on April 23, 1962 to Gilbert and Theresa (Bromenschenkel) Stock. She graduated from Apollo High School and proceeded to take classes at the St. Cloud Technical College where she excelled in Sales and Management. Clair married the love of her life, Dennis Schindler on October 3, 1987 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the two of them built a wonderful life with their two children.

Clair was beloved as a wife and friend by her surviving husband, Denny, for more than 33 years. Adored by her son and daughter, Chris and Megan, Clair’s warmth and selflessness extended beyond her large family to her friends, neighbors, co-workers, and even customers at the bank at which she worked. She was known to light up every room with her infectious smile, laugh, and zest for life which she sprinkled on everyone and everything. Clair had an unshakable sense of herself and her values and extended her fierce love to anyone in need whether that meant quilting blankets for family members or donating to charities. Clair could often be found knitting sweaters for the dogs in her life and her care for nature knew no limits. Clair is especially remembered for her warm hugs, sense of style, and delicious recipes. The tireless efforts she made to care for loved ones was treasured by those whose lives were brightened by her life and her grace. Our collective light shines altogether dimmer with the startling loss of Clair Schindler. To those who knew her, Clair can only be described as someone who strived to leave the world better than she found it and she was well-known for sharing her knowledge and gifts of vegetables from her garden, her many fabric crafts, canned goods, jewelry, and her unwavering love and support.

Clair enjoyed countless activities across the span of her life, but was especially passionate about her flower and vegetable gardens, cooking, fishing in the summertime at lake cabins, knitting, embroidering, board games, and jewelry making. Clair loved making wine with her husband and there was always a new batch brewing at the Schindler household. Above all, Clair dedicated herself to pouring love out onto her friends and family and was always eager to offer assistance in whichever ways she could.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Christopher (Shari), and Megan (Victoria); father, Gilbert and siblings Steve (Tamie), Jeff (Joan), Pat, Judy (David), Murt (Phil), and Brenda (Mitchell). Clair is also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was so deeply loved and will be so greatly missed.

Clair was preceded in death by her mother; Theresa, and infant brother, Randy.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.