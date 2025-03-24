City of St. Cloud Discussing Buying Selke Field

St. Cloud State's Selke Field is a available for sale. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson joined me late last week on WJON. He says he brought up to city staff the idea of the city buying the property. Anderson suggested the money from the Park Bond Referendum that was passed a couple of years could be used to buy the property. He says if the city were to buy the property they would have control as to what would become of the space and continue to allow for recreational opportunities for residents. Anderson explains they are in the evaluation phase of whether they should buy the property by no means are the committed to making an offer.

Zach Dwyer/SCSU University Communications

St. Cloud State owns the property and has been renting it recently to St. Cloud youth soccer. St. Cloud youth soccer may have interest in the field. I have an interview planned with the organization for Monday April 7 at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

Selke Field (photo - Jay Caldwell)

The WPA granite walls offer a historic look to the the field. It had been used for St. Cloud State football and softball and for intramural activities amongst other things throughout the years.

Crowd at Selke Field (1937) for the homecoming football game, St. Cloud State University, October 1978

It is about 16.28 acres and is zoned R-2 Single Family and Two Family Residential/POS Parks and Open Spaces. The appraised value is $290,000. Learn more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson, it is available below.