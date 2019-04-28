Rugby Players Tussle at SCSU’s 33rd Annual Tournament [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Tough athletes from all over the state tussled on Selke Field this weekend. St. Cloud State University held its 33rd annual All Saints Rugby Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Max Colvin , a rugby player for St. Cloud State and one of the event organizers, says the tournament is one of the biggest in the state.

It's one of the biggest tournaments that we have in Minnesota. Everyone just comes in and has a good time. It's centralized so it's easy to get to.

The two-day, elimination style event featured 22 men’s and women’s collegiate teams and 6 amateur men’s teams. Colvin says he plans on continuing to play with the St. Cloud men’s team after college.

That's one thing that I do love about it is that there is no age limit, and you know you make your best friends out here. It's really one of the best weekends - it is the best weekend, in my opinion, of the year for me.

Tournament winners in each group received trophies and bragging rights.