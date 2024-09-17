The History of SCSU’s Selke Field

The future of St. Cloud State's Selke Field is uncertain but the facility does have an interesting history. SCSU Archivist Tom Steman joined me on WJON to talk about St. Cloud State University buildings and their history.

Get our free mobile app

Crowd at Selke Field (1937) for the homecoming football game, St. Cloud State University, October 1978 Crowd at Selke Field (1937) for the homecoming football game, St. Cloud State University, October 1978 loading...

In 1937 the facility opened as "Sports Field" and was later named for SCSU alum George Selke who graduated in 1913. Selke was a faculty member at the University of Minnesota, returned as a teacher at St. Cloud State in 1927 and remained in that position until 1943 when he went on a leave of absence. George Selke served as a monument man in World War II, came back briefly in 1946 and then left to become Chancellor at Montana State. In 1946 48 metal quonset huts were built on the north end of Selke Field to help house students.

Selke Field (1937), St. Cloud State University, September 1993 Selke Field (1937), St. Cloud State University, September 1993 loading...

St. Cloud State started their football program in 1895. SCSU advanced to the Division II playoffs in 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2019 St. Cloud State announced the elimination of the program. Up until this season the SCSU softball team played their home games on the southeast portion of Selke Field.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tom Steman, it is available below.